A Diamond pair! Black Country match made in heaven as Val and Geoff celebrate 60 years together

The happy couple were pictured in the Express and Star on their golden wedding ten years ago.

And it is a true Black Country tale of love as Val Best is from Wednesbury and her husband Geoff from Dudley.

Val, aged 79 and Geoff, aged 83, married on March 28, 1964, at St Paul's Church in Wednesbury and set up home in Sedgley where they have lived in the same house for 44 years.

The Express & Star helped them celebrate their golden anniversary 10 years ago and were present again as they marked 60 years of marriage.

Neighbours helped them celebrate their diamond wedding, along with son Steve, daughter-in-law Sarah, grand-daughter Tilly and dog Rufus, aged 17.

Val said: "We have loved living here and obviously know the neighbours well, some of whom have been around as long as us.

"It has been a great 60 years together and we have enjoyed days out and meals out in recent years, there is a lot to enjoy around the Black Country.

"And we had a lovely day with the family and friends and many neighbours who have been popping in to help us celebrate."