Rush hour delays on the M6 in the Black Country

The incident was first reported by Transport for West Midlands after 7.30am, with a stretch of the northbound carriageway between Junction 9 and Junction 8 affected.

One lane of four was closed, but due to the volume of traffic at that time of the morning, it's caused 30 minute delays.

Traffic camera images showed queues building up at Junction 9 for Wednesbury. There was reportedly four miles of congestion.

Drivers were urged to expect "congestion" and were told to allow extra time for their journeys.

As a result there were also long delays on the M5 northbound.