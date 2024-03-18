M6 left delayed in opposite direction after car breakdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The southbound carriageway was left congested following the breakdown between junction 9 for Wednesbury and junction 8 for the M5 at around 11.35am.

It was the second time in one morning that a car had broken down on the M6 in the same area, with the northbound carriageway left congested with queues for several miles earlier in the morning.

A spokesman for Live Traffic M6 posted a message on social media, saying that one lane was closed and traffic was expected to get back to normal around 12.45pm.

The message read: "There is one of three lanes closed.

"Normal traffic conditions are expected between 12.45pm and 1pm on March 18."

