M6 left delayed in opposite direction after car breakdown

There was more disruption for motorists following a second breakdown on the M6.

By James Vukmirovic
Published

The southbound carriageway was left congested following the breakdown between junction 9 for Wednesbury and junction 8 for the M5 at around 11.35am.

It was the second time in one morning that a car had broken down on the M6 in the same area, with the northbound carriageway left congested with queues for several miles earlier in the morning.

A spokesman for Live Traffic M6 posted a message on social media, saying that one lane was closed and traffic was expected to get back to normal around 12.45pm.

The message read: "There is one of three lanes closed.

"Normal traffic conditions are expected between 12.45pm and 1pm on March 18."

