Young pupils 'witness parent brawl' in playground of Wednesbury primary school

She says it is the latest in a number of incidents at St John's Primary Academy in Addison Terrace.

An ambulance was called at around 3.20pm on Tuesday when two parents got into an argument and started fighting on school premises, as others there to pick up their children looked on.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said the fight continued for quite some time before the two women were separated and children were viewing it through classroom windows.

She said it is the latest in a 'number of incidents' which have impacted on children and parents and their education and that the school needs to take a tougher stance.