Big crowd turn out for boxing fundraiser for boy battling cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Leighton Houldey, aged eight, has endured 14 rounds of chemotherapy and 30 of radiotherapy since being diagnosed with sarcoma in early July last year.

The youngster from Wednesbury has had to miss classes at Ocker Hill Academy in Tipton since and the family have had to make trips to Manchester for treatment.

Wednesbury Boxing Club held the event yesterday (Sunday) at Tipton Sports Academy raising money for Leighton to get some respite.

Leighton was too ill to attend the event but his mother Chelsea was there along with a crowd to watch boxing matches.

Paul Stretton from the club said the boxing would feature bouts between members of the club and those of others but the purpose of the afternoon was to raise as much money as possible for Leighton and his family.

Chelsea said: “It is great to see so many people here.

“He goes back in for tests on March 8 and we will know by the middle of the month whether the cancer has gone. We hope to use any money raised to go to Legoland for his birthday."

Special programmes were published in aid of Leighton Houldey

Paul Stretton, from the boxing club, organised bouts between members of the club and there were raffles and other fundraisers with special programmes for the event published to raise cash.

He said: "We had a big crowd and it was a great event, thanks to everyone who attended."