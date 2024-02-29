Wednesbury club hope to pack a punch and raise funds for brave Leighton

Brave Leighton Houldey, who turns nine in March has endured 14 rounds of chemotherapy and 30 of radiotherapy since being diagnosed with the cancer in early July last year – the youngster from Wednesbury has had to miss classes at Ocker Hill Academy in Tipton since and the family have had to make trips to Manchester for treatment.

Although his mother Chelsea said her son is not particularly sporty, his grandfather was a professional boxer and members of the Wednesbury club will hold the charity event on Sunday afternoon at Tipton Sports Academy with all money raised going to Leighton.

Chelsea said: "I didn't know this had been organised but I think with me being a hairdresser and the boxing connection in the family, word got round about Leighton's treatment and they have decided to donate the proceeds of the afternoon to him.

"He goes back in for tests on March 8 and we will know by the middle of the month whether the cancer has gone – all the signs are good but we won't know till then but we hope to use any money raised to go to Legoland for his birthday.

"He certainly deserves some respite and a good afternoon because the treatment has been gruelling and he has never complained through it all – he is looking forward to Sunday and we would like to thank the club for doing this for him."

Paul Stretton from the club said the boxing would feature bouts between members of the club and those of others but the purpose of the afternoon was to raise as much money as they could for Leighton and his family.

The event will take place at Tipton Sports Academy, Wednesbury Oak Road, Tipton on Sunday from 12.30pm with admission for adults £15 and children under 12 £10.