Dozen firefighters tackle flat blaze in Wednesbury

A dozen firefighters have tackled a flat blaze in Wednesbury.

By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Last updated

Emergency services, including two fire engines and a 4×4 brigade response vehicle, were called to the incident in Ridding Lane, Wednesbury, shortly after 10.40am today.

The blaze was in a flat in a three-storey building above commercial premises.

Firefighters extinguished the flames wearing breathing apparatus and ventilated the property.

No one is believed to have been injured.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly after 10.40am on Friday we responded to Ridding Lane, Wednesbury.

"Fire engines from Tipton and Bilston, and a 4×4 brigade response vehicle from West Bromwich attended.

"This was a fire in a flat above commercial premises, in a three-storey building.

"The fire was extinguished by crews wearing breathing apparatus and the property ventilated.

"There were no casualties or injuries.

"Police colleagues are also in attendance."

