Wednesbury company wants to take on new premises

TMD Transport based in Churchfields Road has applied to Sandwell Council to house six extra HGVs and trailers on the Holland Industrial Estate in Darlaston

Owners or occupiers of land including buildings who believe their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected should make representations in writing to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds. LS9 6NF within 21 days of the notice, which was posted on February 3.