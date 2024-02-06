Appeal for public help to find missing teenager last seen getting into car

West Midlands Police have released a CCTV image of the girl, who the force said was last seen getting into a grey Volkswagen Golf in Wednesbury on Saturday morning.

The force said the girl was seen getting into the car on Crankhall Lane and has asked for public help with finding the girl to make sure she was ok.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen this girl?

"She was last seen in this vehicle, a grey Volkswagen Golf, on Crankhall Lane, Wednesbury in the early hours of Saturday (3 Feb).

"We are trying to find out who she is and make sure she is okay.

"If anyone recognises the girl who, we believe, is a teenager or you are the girl involved, please contact us to let us know if you are alright or if you need any further assistance.

"We can be contacted via Live Chat on our website, or by dialling 101 quoting log 394 of 3 Feb."