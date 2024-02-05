How is Wednesbury town centre faring after multimillion pound revamp?

The town centre has been revamped to the tune of millions of pounds in recent years, with Wednesbury’s market relocated, and I wanted to know how the move had gone.

Adrian Bowen, who was born and bred in the town, said it was his first-day selling jacket potatoes from the prime spot in Union Street that he had been waiting months for.

“We’ve done brilliantly actually,” he said from his Tayta Box van. “Its taken me a bit off guard because I’m nearly sold out. I can’t cook them quick enough.”

Mr Bowen, who was one year into the jacket potato business, was more than happy to talk about the current state of the town centre.