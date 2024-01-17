Traffic chaos following 'emergency services incident' in Wednesbury road

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of Wood Road East, Wednesbury, to reports of a major incident.

The road has been closed following the arrival of emergency services, with major disruptions to regular travel taking place.

Regular bus routes have also been halted on the route, with the National Express number 40 route being forced to divert.

On X, West Midlands Roads said: "Woden Road East, Wednesbury. Emergency services incident. Road closed between A461 Wood Green Road and Crankhall Lane.

"Impact to nxwestmidlands 40. Consider alternative routes."

Emergency services have been contacted for more information.