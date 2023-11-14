Police looking for this man after woman has money taken in courier scam

West Midlands Police has released an image after an incident in Wednesbury on October 3, when a man called a woman to state that he was a police officer and her cards had been cloned.

The force said the woman was persuaded to give her card details and left her bank cards outside for collection, only to then have a large amount of money withdrawn from her accounts.

It has released an image as part of an appeal for help with identifying the people responsible and to warn people against the dangers of courier fraud.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you recognise this man?

"We want to speak to him as we believe he may have information regarding a courier fraud in Wednesbury on October 3.

"A woman received a call from a man who stated he was a police officer and her bank cards had been cloned.

"She was persuaded to give her card details and leave her bank cards outside her home for collection.

"A significant amount of money was then withdrawn from her accounts.

"Anyone with any info, or who may have captured the man pictured on CCTV or dash cam, please get in touch by calling 101 or via LiveChat on our website quoting 20/891720/23.

"Courier fraud occurs when criminals pretend to be police officers or bank representatives over the phone.

"They'll claim that there has been fraudulent activity on your account and request personal or financial information to verify your identity.

"For safety tips and advice to stay protected please visit our website at west-midlands.police.uk/campaigns/courier-fraud."