New puffin crossing installed outside Wednesbury school after warden's retirement

Ms Pritchard, Councillor Millard, Amelia, Jude and Ty'Lea

Following the retirement of the former crossing patrol warden on Manor House Road, the permanent crossing facility has been installed outside St Mary’s Catholic Primary School to help everyone to cross the road more safely.

It provides a safer place to cross the road for children, parents, residents and the local community, day or night.

Sandwell’s road safety team delivered assemblies to pupils at St Mary’s to raise awareness of the new crossing and the children created a banner and signs to encourage legal and responsible parking.

Amy Pritchard, principal at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, said: “It has been a real step forward to see the installation of a puffin crossing.

"It has been a worrying time since the school crossing patrol retired and I know that parents have been concerned when crossing the road with their children.

"With the crossing now up and running I know parents will be able to cross the road with much more confidence and feel that their children are being kept safe.”

Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for environment and highways, Councillor Danny Millard, added: “The safety and wellbeing of our children should be one of our top priorities so I am delighted to see the new crossing in action.

"I would ask that all drivers pay particular care and attention when driving near schools, whether near a crossing or not.”