Late night patrols to stop anti-social behaviour in Wednesbury

Police patrols have been carried out in and around a Sandwell town to tackle anti-social behaviour and drug dealing.

Police officers carried out patrols in woodland areas around the Wednesbury area. Photo: Wednesbury Town Police
Officers from Wednesbury Neighbour Team (NHT) conducted patrols throughout Monday evening around parks, fields and woodland as part of an ongoing plan to tackle different crimes.

They also conducted searches of the different areas to check for drugs, drug paraphernalia and other items of danger, including weapons.

A spokesman for Wednesbury Town Police said: "Wednesbury NHT have been carrying out late evening and night patrols and searches around local parks, fields, & woodland, to tackle anti-social behaviour and drug dealing.

"They were searching for drugs, paraphernalia, and any items of danger or weapons."

