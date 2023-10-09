Wednesbury family hope to spread spooky-spirit in opening night of charity scare maze

The Palmer family have put on the scare maze for the second year in a row

The Palmer family, who go by the name of Twisted Pumpkin, celebrated the opening night of their spooky maze on Friday.

Attendees were in for a fright as they were invited to traipse through the woods in the dark of night, blissfully unaware of what may be hiding around each corner.

And it is not the first time that the Palmer family have helped to spread the spooky-spirit, having put on a similar event at their home last year in support of Birmingham Dog's Home.

This year's maze will run at Winnie's Wonderland, on Wolverhampton Road, every Friday and Saturday until October 28 as the family hope to raise as much as they can for Black Country Mental Health.

Terri Palmer has been organising the event with the help of family and friends for around six months, but said it all felt worth it after opening night.

The 37-year-old said: "It was really good, obviously we always expect it to be quiet on the first night because we open right up until Halloween but we had a better turnout then I thought.

"It was brilliant, it made all this hard work worth it. We had a comment book that we like people to sign afterwards and we've had some funny comments put in there.

"All of our props, lighting, things like that are either built by us or kindly donated. We hand-build to keep the cost down so we can make sure all the money we make goes to charity.

"As the weeks progress it just gets better and better – you definitely end on a high."

The event is intended for those aged 13 and over, with people invited to pay a suggested donation of £5 or more on the door in order to enter the maze.