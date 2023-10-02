Three-year ban for Black Country man after inspectors find dead puppy in crate with others 'covered in urine and faeces'
A Black Country man who kept 11 dogs in unsuitable conditions at his home has been banned from keeping animals for three years.
Carl Kevin Price, of Dorsett Road, Wednesbury, has been handed a disqualification order after admitting two counts of animal welfare offences. He was also given a 12-month community order following the investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA.