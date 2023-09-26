Sandwell neighbourhood police team recover two stolen motorbikes

The Neighbourhood Team (NHT) from Wednesbury Town Police were able to recover the two bikes while out on patrol around the town on Monday.
The force has asked for anyone with any information about suspicious bikes to report it to the force after two vehicles had been reported stolen.
A spokesman for Wednesbury Town Police said: "Wednesbury NHT recovered two stolen bikes whilst on shift yesterday.
"If you have information about suspicious bikes, report it. We are committed to protecting the Wednesbury area."