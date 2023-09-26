Sandwell neighbourhood police team recover two stolen motorbikes

By James VukmirovicWednesburyPublished: Last Updated:

A Sandwell Neighbourhood Policing team had a successful day recovering a pair of stolen motorbikes.

Both bikes were reported as stolen and recovered by the Neighbourhood Team. Photo: Wednesbury Town Police
Both bikes were reported as stolen and recovered by the Neighbourhood Team. Photo: Wednesbury Town Police

The Neighbourhood Team (NHT) from Wednesbury Town Police were able to recover the two bikes while out on patrol around the town on Monday.

The force has asked for anyone with any information about suspicious bikes to report it to the force after two vehicles had been reported stolen.

One of the two bikes recovered by Wednesbury Neighbourhood Team. Photo: Wednesbury Town Police

A spokesman for Wednesbury Town Police said: "Wednesbury NHT recovered two stolen bikes whilst on shift yesterday.

"If you have information about suspicious bikes, report it. We are committed to protecting the Wednesbury area."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

