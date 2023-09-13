Wednesbury family to host spooky maze for second year in charity effort

The Palmer Family pictured at last year's maze

The Palmer family, who go by the name of Twisted Pumpkin, have set up the maze with the help of family and friends, with attendees invited to trek through the woods at night, not knowing what may be lurking in the dark.

The event took place for the first time last year at the family's old home in Walsall, which saw almost £1,000 raised for Birmingham Dogs Home.

And this year, the Palmer's will host the event every Friday and Saturday from October 6 to October 28 at Winnie's Wonderland in Wolverhampton, with hopes of raising as much as they can for Black Country Mental Health.

Halloween fanatic, Terri Palmer, said: "We had it at home last year and it was absolutely fantastic, we had people queueing up the street.

"This year, we are set in the woods at night just to add to the creepy factor. Obviously there's live actors in there throughout the entirety of the maze – it's full of surprises and spookiness.

"(The charity) is close to our hearts for a lot of us and I just think mental health needs attention to be honest, especially with the cost of living crisis and everything going on.

"Last year, we raised nearly £1,000 for Birmingham Dogs Home so I'm hoping we can get to that total, if not more, this year."

The event is intended for those aged 13 and over, with people invited to pay a suggested donation of £5 or more on the door in order to enter the maze.