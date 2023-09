Meet two of Ikea's oldest employees who want to work at the Wednesbury branch for 'as long as they can'

By Eleanor Lawson Wednesbury Published: Just now Last Updated: Just now

While most people will count down to their retirement in anticipation, two employees at Ikea in Wednesbury who are in their 80s say they want to work there "for as long as they can".

Bill Rogers and Champa Patel are two of the oldest employees working at Ikea in the UK. Photo: Ikea. Bill Rogers, 88, and Champa Patel, 82, have been working at the Black Country branch for 29 years and 23 years respectively.