Still no arrests after Wednesbury bar shooting as police say gun crime is on decline in region

A man was shot and seriously injured in the early hours of August 13.

The recent shooting happened at MJ's Bar on Bridge Street, on August 13, where a man in his 30s was seriously injured. The nightclub was closed with immediate effect.

The 30-year-old man was dropped off at Walsall Manor Hospital by a Mercedes at around 4am the following morning, with gunshot wounds described as "potentially life-changing".

No arrests have yet been made in connection to the incident.

It comes as West Midlands Police today reassured the public that levels of gun crime across the West Midlands "continues to decrease" as part of the group's overall reduction in violent crime continues.

In the statement, West Midlands Police said that a new major crime team of 100 officers trained to specifically investigate recoveries of firearms and firearm discharges.

Detective Superintendent Scott Griffiths, from the Force CID, said: "We know the fear and serious impact that firearms have on our communities and it only fuels our commitment to tackling gun crime.

"We’ve seen 31 fewer discharges across the West Midlands alone in the last 12 months, and this follows our continuing efforts to seize potentially lethal weapons and disrupt those linked to gangs."

In another incident on Holyhead Road, Birmingham, at around 10.30pm on Friday afternoon, a man in his 20s was taken to hospital after being shot while in a shop on the street.

As part of the forced operations, 107 firearms have been seized from April 2022 to March 2023. 53 guns have been recovered since April this year with at least 10 to date in August.

Mr Griffiths added: "Through Operation Target we are confronting serious and organised crime at a number of levels. We are focussing our resources, expertise, technology and skills to disrupt these criminal gangs.