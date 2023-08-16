No arrests made after Wednesbury shooting left man in hospital

By Eleanor LawsonWednesburyPublished:

No arrests have yet been made after a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries on Sunday.

Police believe the shooting happened on Bridge Street in Wednesbury.
Police believe the shooting happened on Bridge Street in Wednesbury.

The victim suffered potentially life-changing injuries and was dropped off at hospital by a Mercedes at around 4am.

Police traced the car to Edgbaston which had been travelling with a BMW, a search of which revealed a knife and a quantity of drugs. Both cars have been seized for forensic examination.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Our enquiries have led us to believe the shooting took place on Bridge Street in Wednesbury so the area has been sealed off for further examination.

"We’re appealing for anyone with information to get in touch with our investigation team via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log 594 of 13/8.

"Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Tell us what you know not who you are."

Wednesbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News