No arrests made after Wednesbury shooting left man in hospital

Police believe the shooting happened on Bridge Street in Wednesbury.

The victim suffered potentially life-changing injuries and was dropped off at hospital by a Mercedes at around 4am.

Police traced the car to Edgbaston which had been travelling with a BMW, a search of which revealed a knife and a quantity of drugs. Both cars have been seized for forensic examination.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Our enquiries have led us to believe the shooting took place on Bridge Street in Wednesbury so the area has been sealed off for further examination.

"We’re appealing for anyone with information to get in touch with our investigation team via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log 594 of 13/8.