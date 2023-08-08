Man taken to hospital with 'life-changing' head injuries after police called to Wednesbury

Police were called to Park Lane, near the Myvod Pub, at around 1pm today following reports that a man had sustained "life-changing" injuries.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating after a man was found with life-changing injuries in Wednesbury.

"We were called to Park Lane shortly after 1pm today after a man was discovered with a serious head injury.

"He was taken to hospital for further treatment and our officers remain at the scene carrying our further enquiries."