Man taken to hospital with 'life-changing' head injuries after police called to Wednesbury

A man was taken to hospital with "life-changing" head injuries after police were called to a street in Wednesbury.

Police were called to Park Lane, near the Myvod Pub, at around 1pm today following reports that a man had sustained "life-changing" injuries.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating after a man was found with life-changing injuries in Wednesbury.

"We were called to Park Lane shortly after 1pm today after a man was discovered with a serious head injury.

"He was taken to hospital for further treatment and our officers remain at the scene carrying our further enquiries."

West Midlands Police has asked anyone with information to get in touch via 101, quoting log 2127 of August 8.

