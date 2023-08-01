M6 closed due to a cow in the road

The M6 motorway was closed between Junction 7 and Junction 10 on Tuesday morning due to a cow in the road.

M6 closed due to a cow in the road. Photo: National Highways
Traffic signs along the M6 read "Animals in road - SLOW" as images showed the motorway completely empty in both directions.

Drivers are being warned to avoid the area as the incident is dealt with.

National Highways said in a Tweet: "The #M6 is CLOSED between J7 and J10 near #Walsall due to a cow in a live lane. Police are on scene. More info to follow."

"There are currently delays of 30 mins in both directions."

Cows on the M6 near Stoke. Photo: National Highways

This comes following another incident over the weekend which saw the M6 come to a standstill between Junctions 15 and 16 due to another cow on the carriageway.

