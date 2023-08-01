M6 closed due to a cow in the road

Traffic signs along the M6 read "Animals in road - SLOW" as images showed the motorway completely empty in both directions.
Drivers are being warned to avoid the area as the incident is dealt with.
National Highways said in a Tweet: "The #M6 is CLOSED between J7 and J10 near #Walsall due to a cow in a live lane. Police are on scene. More info to follow."
"There are currently delays of 30 mins in both directions."
This comes following another incident over the weekend which saw the M6 come to a standstill between Junctions 15 and 16 due to another cow on the carriageway.