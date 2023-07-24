PM Rishi Sunak pledges commitment on housing during surprise visit to Black Country cafe

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walking through Wednesbury

The Prime Minister paid a surprise visit to the Ukrainian Sunflower restaurant in Wednesbury on Monday morning.

Owners Yuliia and Maksym Kryvenko, who moved to the town after leaving their home in Poltava, in central Ukraine, a year ago, welcomed him to the restaurant on Market Place, which only opened last month.

But they had no idea they had been chosen to host the Conservative Party leader until he walked through the door, accompanied by West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with MP Shaun Bailey, staff and customers at the Ukrainian Sunflower restaurant

He stepped in to the sound of claps and was all smiles as he posed for pictures with staff and customers.

The visit came after his announcement that the bulk of Britain’s new homes will be built in major cities and making a vow not to “concrete over the countryside”.

The Prime Minister confirmed that the government is on course to meet its target of building one million homes between 2019 and 2024.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with MP Shaun Bailey on his visit to Wednesbury

And he was keen to talk about his commitment to avoid building on greenbelt land, instead choosing the 'right places' for new homes by working with local communities.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Mr Sunak said: "The government is on track, I'm pleased to confirm, on its commitment to deliver a million homes over this parliament which is great news.

"I really believe in home ownership, I want every young person to be able to own their own home.

"We're not stopping there, we're going on, but it's important we build those homes in the right places; that we don't concrete over the countryside, that we build where it makes sense.

"Actually, that's what we're doing in the West Midlands."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to Express & Star chief reporter Lisa O'Brien

He said it was important to work with local communities to find the best places for homes, adding: "That's why the government is putting money behind brownfield sites.

"I don't want to concrete over the countryside and our green spaces. That's not the right thing to do, ride roughshod over the views and concerns of local communities."

Mr Bailey echoed his sentiments that the government had to focus on brownfield sites, adding that West Midlands Mayor Andy Street had been a 'real champion' in that respect.

"The thing in areas like Sandwell, Walsall, the Black Country boroughs is that we've got an abundance of brownfield land ready to be utilised and a willingness to do so," he added.

"So we need to make the most of that. It's a real asset for us to do that.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, MP Shaun Bailey with staff and customers at the Ukrainian Sunflower restaurant

"To have a mayor like Andy, and the Prime Minister as well supporting him, we are going to unlock the potential of this area in a way I don't think we've ever really seen until now."

When asked whether the region would be one of the key areas targeted by the Conservative Party for the next general election, Mr Sunak replied: "It's not just a key area for the next general election, it's a key area in our country.

"It's a fantastic place to live. It's an incredibly important part of our history but also our economy."

Restaurant owner Yuliia Kryvenko expressed her excitement following the surprise visit.

The 37-year-old, who used to work as a restaurant manager in Ukraine, said: "It was quite surprising. We were told an important guest was going to come to us but had no idea it was going to be the Prime Minister.

"He said that they support Ukraine and the Ukrainians here. It's very important we feel their support.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with homeowner Jennifer Norton, as he makes a cup of tea in a number 10 mug, in her home during a visit to Crofton Park, near Rednal, Birmingham

"It was really nice for him to see a piece of Ukraine. We wanted to bring Ukrainian cuisine to the British people and we wanted to make it feel like home for Ukrainian people in this area.

"We have a lot of traditional Ukrainian dishes, as well as dishes that British people are familiar with."

Andrii Melnychenko, 41, was also at the restaurant with his wife Nadiia, 39, and their four children when the Prime Minister arrived.

The family, who left their home of Kyiv, Ukraine, last year and are now settled in Bromsgrove, have become friends with the restaurant's owners.

Andrii said: "We were really surprised and excited.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with apprentices and graduates, during a visit to Crofton Park, near Rednal, Birmingham

"It's my first time seeing the Prime Minister. He said hello and was asking what support we had here.

"We came to live with an English family but now are in a separate house. That family became more than friends to us, we became one big family. We've felt very welcome.

"I think it was an amazing idea to open this cafe. It's not just a cafe – it's a little part of Ukrainian spirit and it feels like we are home."

Ahead of his visit to Wednesbury on Monday, Mr Sunak spent time speaking with homeowner Jennifer Norton during a visit to a Birmingham housing estate.

The PM made her a cup of tea in a number 10 mug, in her home during a visit to Crofton Park, near Rednal, Birmingham.

He also met with apprentices and graduates.

It comes as Mr Sunak hit out against “top-down targets” on housebuilding amid signs the Government is rowing back on the Tory manifesto commitment to build 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove, delivering a speech on planning reforms in London on Monday, said “I completely stand by” the target, but did not say when it would be reached.