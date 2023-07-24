Motorists face delays in rush hour due to crash involving car and bus in Wednesbury

Commuters are facing delays in the morning rush hour due to a crash involving a car and a bus in Wednesbury.

The incident has taken place on Walsall Street. Photo: Google
The incident has taken place on Walsall Street. Photo: Google

The incident has reportedly taken place near to the DVSA Driving Test Centre on Walsall Street.

The road has been closed as a result of the collision with slow traffic reported on approach.

A spokesperson for National Express West Midlands has said that service 11 is currently running service 11A from Wednesbury Bus Station in both directions.

More updates to follow.

