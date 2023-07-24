Motorists face delays in rush hour due to crash involving car and bus in Wednesbury

The incident has reportedly taken place near to the DVSA Driving Test Centre on Walsall Street.
The road has been closed as a result of the collision with slow traffic reported on approach.
A spokesperson for National Express West Midlands has said that service 11 is currently running service 11A from Wednesbury Bus Station in both directions.
⚠️ Service Disruption— NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) July 24, 2023
🚌 Due to a RTC involving Car and NX Bus
Service 11 are currently doing 11A from Wednesbury bus station
Both directions
More updates to follow.