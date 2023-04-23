Notification Settings

Sadness as former Wednesbury based international search and rescue dog Mac dies

By Adam SmithWednesburyPublished:

There was sadness with the announcement a former West Midlands Fire Service search and rescue dog had died.

Mac, the search and rescue dog, who died this week
Mac, the search and rescue dog, who died this week

Mac was part of the Technical Rescue team based in Wednesbury and was so good at his job worked with the UK's international search and rescue team which are flown out to disasters across the world.

Technical Rescue commander Rob Norman posted the news of Mac's death on social media today (Sunday).

He said: "Heartbreaking news this week that former West Midlands Fire Service Technical Rescue Team and UK International Search and Rescue Team search dog Mac, has crossed over the rainbow bridge.

"The thoughts of both teams at West Midlands Fire Service are with Pete (Mac's owner) and the family at this time."

Commander Norman posted pictures of Mac during his time with the rescue teams including the dog's International Search and Rescue ID card.

Mac's internatnioal ID card
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

