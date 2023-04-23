Sadness as former Wednesbury based international search and rescue dog Mac dies

Mac, the search and rescue dog, who died this week

Mac was part of the Technical Rescue team based in Wednesbury and was so good at his job worked with the UK's international search and rescue team which are flown out to disasters across the world.

Technical Rescue commander Rob Norman posted the news of Mac's death on social media today (Sunday).

He said: "Heartbreaking news this week that former West Midlands Fire Service Technical Rescue Team and UK International Search and Rescue Team search dog Mac, has crossed over the rainbow bridge.

"The thoughts of both teams at West Midlands Fire Service are with Pete (Mac's owner) and the family at this time."

Commander Norman posted pictures of Mac during his time with the rescue teams including the dog's International Search and Rescue ID card.