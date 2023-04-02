Multiple fire crews tackle blaze on factory site in Wednesbury

A stock image of West Midlands Fire crews in action.

It is understood the fire, on Bull Lane, Moxley, actually took place in the yard area of the factory and didn't involve the building itself, although the roof may have caught alight.

According to West Midlands Fire Service, crews from Bilston, West Bromwich, Dudley and Wednesbury attended the incident, along with officers from West Midlands Police.

It didn't take them long to get the blaze under control, with only one crew left at the scene by around 3:20pm.

There were no casualties.