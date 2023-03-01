Books donation help youngsters to enjoy World Book Day

Children and teachers at Holyhead Primary Academy celebrate the donation of books from Morrisons

The children at Holyhead Primary Academy in Wednesbury will be able to enjoy World Book Day thanks to the donation of new books for their library from the Morrisons Foundation.

The charitable arm of Morrisons has partnered with the National Literacy Trust to help inspire a love of reading for over 100,000 primary school children in local communities all across Great Britain.

The donated books have been specifically chosen to cover topics that are relevant for the development of children’s mental health, their emotional wellbeing and social inclusion.

The Trust said it hoped that the donation will give children some of the support they need to learn and develop, as well as have fun reading new books.

Nicola Maycock, Community Champion at Wednesbury donated the books to the school.

She said: “I’m delighted that through the partnership between the Morrisons Foundation and the National Literacy Trust, we’re able to provide these wonderful books for pupils at Holyhead primary academy in our community.

“It’s great to be able to help encourage children to read with their friends, families and teachers and I hope that they enjoy reading the books for many years to come.”

Jonathan Douglas, Chief Executive of the National Literacy Trust said, “It’s wonderful to be working with the Morrisons Foundation for the 5th year to ensure children in communities all across the country are able to access books and celebrate World Book Day.

“Through schools and the inspirational work of the Morrisons Community Champions we’re delighted to be delivering books to thousands of children, many of whom may never have owned their own book before.