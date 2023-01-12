Metro services set to be hit by change to timetable

Metro services will not run between Wednesbury Parkway and Edgbaston Village until 11am on Sunday, January 22

West Midlands Metro has announced that due to essential maintenance works being carried out on the overhead lines, there will be no services between Wednesbury Parkway and Edgbaston Village until 11am on Sunday, January 22.

Tickets and passes will be accepted on National Express bus services 74 and 79 and West Midlands Trains services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

West Midlands Metro has said that a full service will resume to all stops to and from Edgbaston Village after 11am.

