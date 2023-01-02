Notification Settings

Appeal launched to find missing Wednesbury girl aged 14

WednesburyPublished:

An appeal has been launched to find a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Missing: 14-year-old Jaden from Wednesbury.
Jaden, 14, has gone missing from her home in Wednesbury.

Jaden is 5ft 5 inches tall and was wearing a black and white check shirt, black leggings and black Puma shows.

A police spokesperson said: "If you know where she is please call 999, quoting PID 400710. Thank you."

