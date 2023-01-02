Appeal launched to find missing Wednesbury girl aged 14

Jaden, 14, has gone missing from her home in Wednesbury.
Jaden is 5ft 5 inches tall and was wearing a black and white check shirt, black leggings and black Puma shows.
A police spokesperson said: "If you know where she is please call 999, quoting PID 400710. Thank you."
#MISSING | Have you seen Jaden?— Walsall Police (@WalsallPolice) January 2, 2023
The 14-year-old is missing from her home in #Wednesbury.
She's 5ft 5in tall and was wearing a black and white check shirt, black leggings and black pumas.
If you know where she is please call 999, quoting PID 400710. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/5mF4fy8VzI