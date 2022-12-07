Police and family members in plea to find missing 14-year-old girl

She has been described as 5ft 5in, wearing a black and white shirt, black leggings and black, grey and white trainers.
A spokesman for Walsall Police said she's missing from Wednesbury, with police officers and her family 'concerned' for her safety.
#MISSING | Have you seen Jaden? She's 14.— Walsall Police (@WalsallPolice) December 7, 2022
Jaden is missing from #Wednesbury and we and her family are concerned for her.
She's 5ft 5in and wearing a black and white check shirt, black leggings and black, grey and white Adidas trainers.
Call 999 quoting PID 400710. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/SqlomohzkN