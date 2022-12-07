Notification Settings

Police and family members in plea to find missing 14-year-old girl

Wednesbury

Police and family members are appealing for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl called Jaden.

Police have launched an appeal to find the missing teenager
She has been described as 5ft 5in, wearing a black and white shirt, black leggings and black, grey and white trainers.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said she's missing from Wednesbury, with police officers and her family 'concerned' for her safety.

