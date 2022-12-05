Notification Settings

Delays on the M6 in the Black Country

WednesburyPublished:

There were delays on the M6 in the Black Country on Monday afternoon.

A stock image of the M6 at junction 10.

The incident happened on the M6 northbound between Junction 9 for Wednesbury and Junction 10 for Walsall.

According to West Midlands Roads, one lane was closed due to a "stranded vehicle."

As of around 3pm there were delays of around 20 minutes on "both the M6 approach the M5 link to the M6 northbound approach."

Drivers were being encouraged to allow extra time for their journeys.

