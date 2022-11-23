Thousands expected to see Wednesbury's Christmas Lights switched on by Corrie actor

Mikey North aka Gary Windass

An afternoon of live music, entertainment, lantern making and a lantern procession will culminate on Mikey North, who plays Gary in Coronation Street, turning the lights on at 5pm.

On the stage will be singers Beverley, Stuart James, Shaun Langford, Dayton Grey and other entertainers while street acts will be performing throughout the crowd.

Wednesbury North Councillor Luke Giles is looking forward to seeing months of organisation come to fruition.

He said: "I’m really excited and proud of how the community have come together. All the artists are performing for free and have given up their own time which shows once again Wednesbury comes together for Christmas.

"The events team have organised this alongside myself as town lead and I would just like to thank them for their hard work."

He said: "We have got so much entertainment on the day. We have two stages with singers and performers all afternoon. There will be a lantern procession, a fun fair and the farm."

The grand opening is at 1pm followed by entertainment on the stage. Lantern making will begin in Market Place between 1.30pm and 3.30pm with the lantern procession between 3.30pm and 4pm.

Councillor Giles added: "There will also be lots of stalls not to mention Santa. This will be such a fun packed family day."

The Metro will be running and as Wednesbury does not have a railway station the planned industrial action should not effect the size of the crowd.

Saturday will be the final Christmas lights switch-on before Wednesbury North Councillor Elaine Costigan stands down in May.