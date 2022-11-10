Notification Settings

Images released of man wanted over Wednesbury break-in involving theft of car and jewellery

By Nathan RoweWednesburyPublished:

Images have been released of a man police want to track over a burglary that saw a car and jewellery stolen.

Police want to track this man
The break-in took place on Cedar Road, Wednesbury, on September 13 and saw the lock on the property's back door snapped.

Upon entry, keys were taken for a Lexus along with a large amount of Asian gold jewellery.

It is believed the suspect arrived at the scene silver or grey Audi.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We want to speak to this man after a house was broken into on Cedar Road, Wednesbury on 13 September.

"The suspect arrived in a silver or grey Audi and gained entry after snapping the lock on the back door.

"A Lexus was stolen and a large amount of Asian gold jewellery.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote 20/902086/22."

