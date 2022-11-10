Images released of man wanted over Wednesbury break-in involving theft of car and jewellery

Police want to track this man

The break-in took place on Cedar Road, Wednesbury, on September 13 and saw the lock on the property's back door snapped.

Upon entry, keys were taken for a Lexus along with a large amount of Asian gold jewellery.

It is believed the suspect arrived at the scene silver or grey Audi.

