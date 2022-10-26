Coronation Street's Gary Windass will be switching on Wednesbury's Christmas lights

Mikey North aka Gary Windass

Retiring Wednesbury North Councillor Elaine Costigan will be helping the actor flick the switch on Saturday, November 26

Councillor Costigan said: "I’ve been asked to help switch the Christmas lights on in Wednesbury with Gary Windass from Coronation Street.

"I’ve secured him coming and he will be signing autographs."

Mikey North has been playing Gary Windass in Coronation Street since 2008 and is one of the most recognisable actors on British TV.

The lights switch on will be held near the clock in Wednesbury and there will be live entertainment, food, refreshments during the event.

This year's switch on is the first since restoration work has finished on Wednesbury's Clock Tower which was built in 1911 to commemorate the coronation of George V.

The Christmas lights switch-on normally attracts thousands of people to Wednesbury town centre.