Police appeal after teenager goes missing from Wednesbury

By Mark MorrisWednesburyPublished:

Police in Sandwell are appealing for help in finding a missing teenager.

Jaden was last seen on August 12.

Jaden, 14, went missing from Wednesbury and was last seen on Friday.

The 14 year-old is said to be 5ft 5ins tall, she has red hair and wears glasses.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them via 999 and quote PID: 400

Sandwell Police published the appeal on social media: "#MISSING Can you help us find teenager Jaden who has gone #missing from #Wednesbury.

"The 14-year-old is 5ft 5ins tall, with red hair and wears glasses. She was last seen earlier today."

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us via 999 and quote PID: 400710," the post continued.

Wednesbury
Sandwell
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

