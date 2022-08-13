Police appeal after teenager goes missing from Wednesbury

Jaden was last seen on August 12.

Jaden, 14, went missing from Wednesbury and was last seen on Friday.

The 14 year-old is said to be 5ft 5ins tall, she has red hair and wears glasses.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them via 999 and quote PID: 400

