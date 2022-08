Concerns for missing Wednesbury man, 59

Have you seen Donald? Photo: West Midlands Police.

The 59-year-old, named by officers as Donald, was last seen in the Hobbs Lane area at 8.30pm on Thursday.

Donald is described as 6ft tall, of medium build, with short, dark brown hair and facial stubble. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, black joggers, a green canvas-style jacket and black trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sandwell Police on 101.