Childhood sweethearts say good sense of humour key to 60 years of marriage

Brian and Jean Ricketts from Wednesbury have been married for 60 years

Brian and Jean Ricketts first locked eyes in Brunswick Park, Wednesbury, before seeing each other at school a few days later.

Jean's family then moved onto the Woods Estate where the future couple could look into each other's gardens.

"Jean's dad just wanted someone to cut the lawn," Brian joked.

The couple got married at Wednesbury Registry Office on July 28, 1962, and went on to have two children: Amanda and Michael.

They also have two grandchildren, Briony and James, and three great-grandchildren, Beth, Olivia, and Jackson, as well as three step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.

Brian and Jean, who are both 79, have lived in Wednesbury their whole lives.

Brian had worked for the Darlaston washing machine company, Servis, while Jean was a bookkeeper for Brooks Brothers tailors in Wednesbury and later at DTA Welding.

Now, Brian enjoys reading and sports including football, cricket, and rugby, and remains a lifelong fan of West Bromwich Albion.

Meanwhile, Jean is a Cliff Richard fan and crafting officiando, having made a decorative bandstand out of card for her niece's wedding.

When asked what was the secret to a happy marriage, Jean said: "Having a good sense of humour and listening to each other. If you have a problem, you talk about things together."