Girl approached by two men who tried to entice her into car as she walked to school

By James VukmirovicWednesburyPublished: Last Updated:

An investigation has been launched after a teenager was approached by two men as she walked to school.

The incident occurred on Axletree Way in Wednesbury on Monday morning. Photo: Google Street Map
The incident happened on Axletree Way in Wednesbury at around 8.20am on Monday. It saw the 17-year-old be approached by the two men, who were in a car and pulled up alongside her, before trying to entice her into the car.

The girl was unharmed and was able to raise the alarm after she got to school and officers are now currently looking through CCTV and patrolling the area.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “We’re investigating after a teenage girl was approached by two men in a car as she walked to school on Monday morning.

“The incident happened at around 8.20am on Axletree Way, Wednesbury.

“The 17-year-old girl was approached by two men in a car who pulled up alongside her and tried to entice her into the car.

“The girl was uninjured and was able to raise the alarm when she got to school.

“Officers are currently looking through CCTV and patrolling the area to reassure the community.

“We want to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or who has dashcam footage which may be relevant.

“Anybody with information is asked to use Live Chat on our website, quoting 20/615984/22.”

