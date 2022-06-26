Man remains in hospital as investigations continue into Wednesbury shooting

The aftermath of the shooting in Wednesbury

The 26-year-old was injured at around 3am on Saturday on Bridge Street, Wednesbury, and entered a bar looking for help.

People inside the bar – including an off-duty nurse – cared for the man until medics arrived. Residents and businesses said emergency vehicles arrived in Bridge Street near MJ's Bar & Grill shortly after 4am.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said on Sunday: "Just to let you know that we're continuing our investigation with a focus on finding the person responsible. The injured man remains in hospital. Give us a call if you can help."