Man remains in hospital as investigations continue into Wednesbury shooting

By Thomas ParkesWednesburyPublished: Last Updated:

A man who fled into a bar after being shot in the leg remains in hospital whilst investigations continue, police have said.

The aftermath of the shooting in Wednesbury
The 26-year-old was injured at around 3am on Saturday on Bridge Street, Wednesbury, and entered a bar looking for help.

People inside the bar – including an off-duty nurse – cared for the man until medics arrived. Residents and businesses said emergency vehicles arrived in Bridge Street near MJ's Bar & Grill shortly after 4am.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said on Sunday: "Just to let you know that we're continuing our investigation with a focus on finding the person responsible. The injured man remains in hospital. Give us a call if you can help."

Anyone with information should contact the force via live chat on their website, quoting investigation number 20/586191/22. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

