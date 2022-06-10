Notification Settings

Funday in Wednesbury to raise money for new gym in The Gambia

By Adam SmithWednesburyPublished:

A funday is being held in Wednesbury tomorrow (Saturday) to raise money for a gym in The Gambia.

Ellie with schoolchildren in The Gambia
Wednesbury female fighter Ellie Harbinson has pledged to build a gym in The Gambia after being touched by the plight of people she met volunteering in the poverty-stricken nation.

The 22-year-old, who has just finished a physical education degree at Wolverhampton University, is holding a fundraising day at The Croft, Hydes Road, which will include live music, a street market, bouncy castle and other entertainment.

The fun starts at noon and there will be sporting competitions and games throughout the afternoon as well as food on offer.

She said: "I went to The Gambia in March to volunteer and loved every minute of it but was shocked at the poverty that I saw.

"I've decided to set up a gym over there and am sending over a container of sporting equipment and have already raised £1,000 and hopefully will raise another £1,000 before we send over the container.

"We've got some great sponsors, including Spar Bar Boxing, and I am looking forward to getting back over there in November and making a difference."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

