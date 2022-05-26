Soul Heaven exhibition showing bygone era of music lovers in Black Country opens in Wednesbury

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 25/05/22.Anthony McFarlane and Mark Hodgetts who have launched their Soulheaven Lost and Found exhibition at Wednesbury Art Gallery...WITH VIDEO...

Soul Heaven Lost and Found at Wednesbury Museum and Art Gallery displays the fun people had following Northern Soul in the 1980s.

Curated by artist Anthony MacFarlane a smaller version of the exhibition was staged in Wednesbury ten years ago.

Mr MacFarlane said: "Soul Heaven captures a link to musical times gone by when people lived for that one long soulful weekend.

"Because soul music is associated with the style and coolness of scooters Soul heaven makes the link between scooters, fashion and early soul music."

Northern Soul developed in the north of England in the late 1960s when long forgotten songs from America were resurrected on dance floors of places like Wigan Pier.

Soul Heaven explores Anthony and his friends’ experiences in the 1980s of this scene with photographs, objects, fashion, logos and scooters on display. The objects are from personal collections and many of photographs were taken by the artist himself.

Visitor services assistant Catherine Melnik said: "The exhibition runs until the end of 2022 and it is free to visit and we’ll be running a host of workshops, events and activities to run alongside the exhibition for the rest of the year."