Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wednesbury Bus Station closing on Sunday

By Adam SmithWednesburyPublished: Last Updated:

Wednesbury Bus Station will be closed on Sunday, May 1, for "essential carriageway works".

WOLVERHAMPTON PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR PIC 30/7/2018 GV A National Express West Midlands bus at Wolverhampton city centre..
WOLVERHAMPTON PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR PIC 30/7/2018 GV A National Express West Midlands bus at Wolverhampton city centre..

Buses which normally stop at the bus station will be disembarking on various temporary bus stops near the station.

The 11A will be using temporary stop on A461 High Bullen adjacent to bus station, and buses going the other way will use nearest usual stop to the station.

79 towards Wolverhampton temporary stop on Holyhead Road by the police station, buses going the opposite way will stop at the nearest usual stop to the station.

For more information follow National Express West Midlands on Twitter and Facebook

Wednesbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News