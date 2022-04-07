Police no closer to solving mystery of human remains found next to M6 one year later

The bones were discovered in woodland next to Junction 9 of the M6 on April 12 last year.
West Midlands Police had no details of who the remains belonged to, or how long ago they died. Officers could only suspect that they had been in the dense woodland "for some time" before being found.
Forensic officers were seen searching an embankment - between the motorway and Axeltree Way, around 100 yards away from KFC and Pizza Hut and half a mile away from IKEA on the Wednesbury side of Junction 9.
The bones were discovered in this area near the motorway, but it was not confirmed if they were found by a member of the public.
Examinations on the remains were carried out in a bid to identify the person and their cause of death. However, when asked if there was any update on the case 12 months later, a force spokesperson said there was "no update".
Speaking last year after the remains were found, a West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "The remains appear to have been there for some time and tests are being carried out to identify the victim and establish the cause of death.
"Anyone with information should contact us quoting log 3826 of 12/4."