Car fire causes long queues on motorway

By James VukmirovicWednesburyPublished:

A vehicle fire caused disruption to a busy section of motorway heading through the region.

Queues could be seen as far back as Junction 10

A lane was closed on the M6 northbound near Junction 9 for Wednesbury after a blue Ford Focus was forced to pull over after its engine compartment started smoking at around 6.10pm.

The fire was put out by a road sweeper at the scene, with fire fighters from West Bromwich and Handsworth ensuring the scene was safe before leaving at 6.37pm.

The lane was then reopened and traffic able to resume normally, having seen a queue as far back as Junction 10.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were alerted to a car on fire on the M6 northbound around 6.10pm.

"When crews from West Bromwich and Handsworth arrived at the scene, we found a Blue Ford Focus which had seen the engine compartment catch fire and had pulled over the hard shoulder.

"A passing road sweeper had extinguished the fire before we got there and we kept a lane closed while we checked the vehicle was safe, before leaving at 6.30pm."

