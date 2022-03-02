Fly-through shows a glimpse of the West Midlands Metro network of the future

A computer-generated fly-through released by designers at Midland Metro Alliance gives a glimpse into the network which West Midlands Metro will become

The footage from Midland Metro Alliance, which is planning and constructing the route on behalf of Transport for West Midlands, shows the complex delta junction near the Wednesbury depot which is in the early stages of construction.

Once completed it will allow passenger services to travel in multiple directions to tram stops in Sandwell, Dudley, Birmingham and Wolverhampton.

The short video shows a raised tramway and illustrates how the new tracks will interact with the existing line one.

Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, said: “This short technical showcase transports residents a few years into the future to see an important addition to our region’s transport network.

"The tramway junction in Wednesbury will see the existing service become a true network, connecting the region like never before.”

Councillor Ahmad Bostan, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for environment, added: “The Metro will boost Sandwell’s sustainable public transport options, and it is exciting to see what the future will hold for more of the borough to be connected to Metro services.”

The Metro extension will boost public transport in the Black Country, providing much-needed links to the existing heavy and light rail networks, and helping connect people to education, training and career opportunities further afield in the West Midlands.

Detailed design for this section of the route has been ongoing since late 2019, whilst preliminary construction for the raised structure, which will join existing tracks to new ones to be installed in the railway corridor, began in November last year.

The team are currently carrying out works to prepare the land ahead of main construction getting under way over the coming weeks and months.

Matthew Niblock, BIM manager at the Midland Metro Alliance, said: “We’re really excited to be able to share this early vision of how this key part of the route will work. My colleagues and I have been busy throughout the global pandemic working on the design for the route.

"Whilst the final design has been progressed to allow construction to begin, we knew that those in the area would be interested to see even this technical look at the delta junction.”

Work on the Metro route has continued at pace throughout recent months with the first 300 metres of track installed last month in Castle Hill, Dudley.