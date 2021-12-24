Notification Settings

Car falls off recovery truck and lands on its side on dual carriageway

By James VukmirovicWednesburyPublished:

Christmas Eve traffic was disrupted on a busy dual carriageway after a car fell off a recovery truck and onto the central reservation.

The car was seen on its side in the middle of the central reservation on the Black Country Route in Wednesbury.
The flow of traffic on the eastbound carriageway on the Black Country New Road between Moxley and Wednesbury was slowed to a crawl near Dangerfield Lane after the incident around 11am on Friday, December 24.

A video taken by a passer-by shows a grey Seat lying on its side on the central reservation with a transporter truck next to it and two people looking at the damage.

Phil Nock, who took the video, said he had thought it was a car accident before going past it.

He said: "We just saw the car on its side as we drove down the dual carriageway and all the cars were slowing down, then saw it had just fallen off the transporter."

Traffic was slowed on the eastbound carriageway for a couple of hours while the car was righted and removed from the scene.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

