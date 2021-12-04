Van passengers not wearing seatbelts smash into windscreen during crash with car

The incident occured on Crankhall Lane at 9.34pm last night

The white van and grey car crashed on Crankhall Lane, Wednesbury, at around 9.30pm, with fire crews arriving minutes later.

Firefighters from Wednesbury and West Bromwich attended the scene, along with medics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Two causalities were taken to hospital and crews left the scene after it was made safe.

Damage caused by passengers who were not wearing seatbelts

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service, said: "We attended a two-vehicle RTC in Crankhall Lane, Wednesbury this evening.