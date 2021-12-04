Notification Settings

Van passengers not wearing seatbelts smash into windscreen during crash with car

By Nathan Rowe
Published:

Three people were hurled into the windscreen of the van they were travelling in when it collided with a car on Friday night.

The incident occured on Crankhall Lane at 9.34pm last night
The white van and grey car crashed on Crankhall Lane, Wednesbury, at around 9.30pm, with fire crews arriving minutes later.

Firefighters from Wednesbury and West Bromwich attended the scene, along with medics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Two causalities were taken to hospital and crews left the scene after it was made safe.

Damage caused by passengers who were not wearing seatbelts

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service, said: "We attended a two-vehicle RTC in Crankhall Lane, Wednesbury this evening.

"This photo (of the incident) highlights the importance of wearing a seat belt, the three smash areas came from the driver and the passenger sitting in the front, and one passenger who was in the back seat."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

