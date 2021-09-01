Bomb squad sent to Black Country after WW2 grenade found

A bomb disposal team was sent to School Street in Kings Hill, Wednesbury, on Sunday after the grenade was found during a house clearance.
The team sealed off the address at 2.30pm and deactivated and decommissioned the explosive.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A WW2 device was found in a house clearance on School Street, Kings Hill, Wednesbury at 2.30pm on August 29.
"The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended and confirmed this was a deactivated and decommissioned grenade."