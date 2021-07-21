Motorcyclist seriously injured in Wednesbury crash

A motorcyclist suffered potentially serious injuries in a crash in the Black Country.

Junction of Hydes Road and Hackwood Road, in Wednesbury. Photo: Google Maps
Emergency services were called to the junction of Hydes Road and Hackwood Road, in Wednesbury, at around 9.18pm on Tuesday.

The collision involved a motorbike and a car.

The motorcyclist, a man, suffered potentially serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the police to a road traffic collision involving a motorcyclist and a car at the junction of Hydes Road and Hackwood Road, Wednesbury at 9.18pm on Tuesday.

"One ambulance attended the scene and treated a motorcyclist, a man, who had suffered potentially serious injuries.

"He was conveyed to Sandwell Hospital for further checks."

